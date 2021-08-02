Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.45.

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $27.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $30.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 156.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Peter E. Jr. Haas sold 71,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $2,155,830.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,775 shares in the company, valued at $689,854.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 30,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $840,921.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,179.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 496,098 shares of company stock worth $14,020,270 in the last 90 days. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 59.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 341.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,033 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,421 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

