LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Stock Rating Lowered by CLSA

CLSA downgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LG Display from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Nomura lowered LG Display from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LG Display from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised LG Display from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Macquarie lowered LG Display from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.
LG Display stock opened at $9.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.11. LG Display has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $12.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in LG Display by 240.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in LG Display in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in LG Display in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LG Display in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in LG Display by 157.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.78% of the company’s stock.
LG Display Company Profile
LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
