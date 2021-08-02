LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Stock Rating Lowered by CLSA

CLSA downgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LG Display from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Nomura lowered LG Display from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LG Display from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised LG Display from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Macquarie lowered LG Display from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get LG Display alerts:

LG Display stock opened at $9.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.11. LG Display has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $12.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. LG Display had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 4.56%. Analysts predict that LG Display will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in LG Display by 240.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in LG Display in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in LG Display in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LG Display in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in LG Display by 157.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.