LHC Group (LHCG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect LHC Group to post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. LHC Group has set its FY 2021 guidance at 6.200-6.400 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.92 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%. On average, analysts expect LHC Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $215.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.41. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $170.01 and a 12 month high of $236.81.

In other news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total value of $1,008,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,242,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.00.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

