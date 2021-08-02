LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAQ) Shares Sold by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP lessened its stake in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAQ) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned 0.10% of LifeSci Acquisition II worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II by 144.0% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 244,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 144,000 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its position in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 512,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II by 85.0% during the first quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its position in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II by 9.5% during the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 438,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 38,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II during the first quarter worth about $440,000. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Get LifeSci Acquisition II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LSAQ opened at $9.90 on Monday. LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $12.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07.

LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LifeSci Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeSci Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.