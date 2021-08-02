Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Upgraded at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.19.

NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $2.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.19 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Limelight Networks has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $7.04.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 21.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Limelight Networks will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $55,260.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at $151,041.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Limelight Networks by 4.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 164,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the second quarter valued at $26,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Limelight Networks by 2.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

