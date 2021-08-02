Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to announce earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.64. Lincoln Electric reported earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full year earnings of $6.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $6.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $7.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $826.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.15 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.29.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 419.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3,950.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 20.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.12. 2,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.60. Lincoln Electric has a 1-year low of $86.88 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

