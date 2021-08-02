Linde (NYSE:LIN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.100-$10.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Linde also updated its FY21 guidance to $10.10-10.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on LIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Baader Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $323.00.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde stock traded up $7.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $307.39. 2,516,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.78. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $214.14 and a fifty-two week high of $308.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $293.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.