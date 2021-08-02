Linde (NYSE:LIN) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.600-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Linde also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $10.100-$10.300 EPS.

LIN traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $305.90. The stock had a trading volume of 15,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,351. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Linde has a 1-year low of $214.14 and a 1-year high of $308.86. The firm has a market cap of $159.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. raised their target price on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Linde from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $323.33.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

