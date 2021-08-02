Linear (LINA) Trading 15.2% Higher This Week

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Linear has a market cap of $149.35 million and approximately $31.08 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Linear has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00057991 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00014836 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.21 or 0.00823004 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00091047 BTC.

About Linear

Linear (CRYPTO:LINA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,779,480,678 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

