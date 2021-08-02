Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Livent were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 212.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 0.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 168,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 2.5% in the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 61,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Livent alerts:

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $19.51 on Monday. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -162.58, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.16.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Livent had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

LTHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

Livent Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.