LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,371 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of LiveRamp worth $10,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,651,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,675,000 after buying an additional 255,356 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 38,647 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,351,000 after buying an additional 31,746 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $40.01 on Monday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $87.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -29.42 and a beta of 1.14.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RAMP. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.78.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

