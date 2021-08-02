LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Morris Capital Advisors LLC

Morris Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. LKQ accounts for approximately 1.9% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,183,000 after buying an additional 147,592 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in LKQ by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,756,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,908,000 after buying an additional 344,505 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth about $3,457,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 18,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upgraded LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Barrington Research raised their price objective on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.28. 19,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.83. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $52.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.84.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LKQ news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

