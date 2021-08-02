Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 51 ($0.67) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 48 ($0.63) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 59 ($0.77) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 48 ($0.63) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.72) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 51.33 ($0.67).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

LLOY stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 46.13 ($0.60). The stock had a trading volume of 115,071,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,855,766. The firm has a market cap of £32.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 50.56 ($0.66). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 146.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.57. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%.

In other news, insider William Chalmers acquired 181,904 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £85,494.88 ($111,699.61).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.