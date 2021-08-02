Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LLOY. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 48 ($0.63) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 39 ($0.51) to GBX 50 ($0.65) in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 54 ($0.71) to GBX 59 ($0.77) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.55) to GBX 51 ($0.67) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 50.56 ($0.66).

LON LLOY opened at GBX 45.64 ($0.60) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £32.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.90. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 50.56 ($0.66). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 146.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.57.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers acquired 181,904 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £85,494.88 ($111,699.61).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

