Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LYG. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of LYG opened at $2.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $2.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.61.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 1,607.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

