Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) PT Raised to C$95.00

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$63.74 price target (down previously from C$96.00) on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.96.

Shares of OTCMKTS LBLCF opened at $67.62 on Thursday. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of $44.58 and a 12 month high of $67.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.54.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

