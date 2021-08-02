Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target Raised to C$96.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$87.00 to C$96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$73.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday. Desjardins lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. ATB Capital reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$85.00 price target on shares of Loblaw Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$96.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Loblaw Companies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$91.56.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

TSE:L opened at C$84.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$77.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.58. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of C$60.86 and a 52-week high of C$84.47.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.80 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies will post 5.4899998 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This is a boost from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is 39.41%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.46, for a total value of C$928,084.63.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.