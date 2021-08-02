Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RIDE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIDE. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the first quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 2,570.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

RIDE opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. Lordstown Motors has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $31.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.70.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lordstown Motors will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

