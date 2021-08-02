Louisiana-Pacific Co. (LPX) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 9th

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the building manufacturing company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th.

Shares of LPX opened at $55.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.24. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 63.93%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $548,080.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,320.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.