Louisiana-Pacific Co. (LPX) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 9th

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the building manufacturing company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th.
Shares of LPX opened at $55.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.24. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.55.
Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 63.93%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.78.
Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.
Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?
Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.