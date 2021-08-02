LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the June 30th total of 1,540,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 590,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of LPL Financial stock traded down $2.24 on Monday, reaching $138.80. 15,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,186. LPL Financial has a 1-year low of $73.14 and a 1-year high of $159.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.67.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 6.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.48%.

In related news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,002,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $2,407,869.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,609 shares in the company, valued at $33,909,825.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,340 shares of company stock worth $20,428,432. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,964,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 16,373.5% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 852,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,121,000 after purchasing an additional 846,835 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,572,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,966,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 295.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 696,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,986,000 after purchasing an additional 520,305 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LPLA shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, cut their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.85.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

