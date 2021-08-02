Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,860,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the June 30th total of 24,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Lufax in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Get Lufax alerts:

Shares of LU opened at $7.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Lufax has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $20.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LU. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Lufax by 293.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Lufax by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 16,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.