Luna Innovations (LUNA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.41 million. On average, analysts expect Luna Innovations to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Shares of LUNA stock opened at $12.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.72. Luna Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.73. The firm has a market cap of $387.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.