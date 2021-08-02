Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.74% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Luther Burbank Corporation is a bank holding company which operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings. It offers commercial banking products and services to real estate investors, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals and commercial businesses. The Bank’s principal lending products are real estate secured loans, primarily on smaller, existing multifamily residential properties. Luther Burbank Corporation is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California. “

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Luther Burbank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Luther Burbank stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Luther Burbank has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.18. The stock has a market cap of $676.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 27.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Luther Burbank will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 240,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. 15.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luther Burbank (LBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.