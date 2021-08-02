Lyft (LYFT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Lyft to post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 88.32% and a negative return on equity of 80.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lyft to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lyft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $55.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28.

In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $242,717.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $2,094,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $56.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.69.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.