Man Group plc Boosts Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Man Group plc lifted its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 52.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 12,836.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 26,315 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 44,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,256,000 after purchasing an additional 20,853 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 17,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

LFUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $265.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $252.91. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.45 and a 12 month high of $287.92.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

In other news, Director Cary T. Fu sold 2,145 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total value of $565,679.40. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 39,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $10,005,651.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 219,881 shares in the company, valued at $56,151,010.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,583,555 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

