Man Group plc Cuts Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Man Group plc trimmed its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 63.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,837 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in nVent Electric by 716.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1,261.1% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 180.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $346,968.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,023.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $2,497,779.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 250,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,510,455 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

nVent Electric stock opened at $31.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.31. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,161,000.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $33.46.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $548.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVT. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

