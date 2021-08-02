Man Group plc Invests $749,000 in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Man Group plc bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OCDX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $921,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,897,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $992,000.

Shares of OCDX stock opened at $22.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.48.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

OCDX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.82.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

