Man Group plc Sells 208,924 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Man Group plc lowered its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 93.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 208,924 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. dropped their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.05 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

NYSE:APAM opened at $48.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.72 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.85.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

