Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Holdings Lowered by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,671 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,371,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,563,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,479,000 after purchasing an additional 250,479 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,023,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $707,012,000 after purchasing an additional 231,870 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 277.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,067,000 after purchasing an additional 189,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 573,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,267,000 after purchasing an additional 186,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

MANH stock opened at $159.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 107.86 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.09. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.74 and a 52 week high of $163.34.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MANH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

