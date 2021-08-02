Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Sets New 12-Month High at $163.91

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $163.91 and last traded at $163.67, with a volume of 5318 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $159.63.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MANH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.11 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.09.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $166.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 267.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile (NASDAQ:MANH)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

