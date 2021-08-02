Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Sets New 12-Month High at $163.91

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $163.91 and last traded at $163.67, with a volume of 5318 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $159.63.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MANH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.
The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.11 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.09.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 267.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Manhattan Associates Company Profile (NASDAQ:MANH)
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
