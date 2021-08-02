MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.30.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on MannKind in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of MannKind by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MannKind by 0.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 341,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of MannKind by 3.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of MannKind by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of MannKind by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MannKind stock opened at $4.10 on Monday. MannKind has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $6.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.47. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.98.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.08 million. Research analysts anticipate that MannKind will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

