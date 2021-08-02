ManTech International (MANT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. ManTech International has set its FY 2021 guidance at 3.480-3.600 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.48-3.60 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ManTech International had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ManTech International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MANT opened at $87.46 on Monday. ManTech International has a twelve month low of $61.93 and a twelve month high of $101.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. ManTech International’s payout ratio is 45.24%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MANT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of ManTech International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

In related news, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $645,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,522.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,875 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $251,188.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,096.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,375 shares of company stock worth $1,241,914. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

