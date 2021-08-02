MANTRA DAO (OM) Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. MANTRA DAO has a market capitalization of $44.49 million and approximately $11.08 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000346 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MANTRA DAO Coin Profile

OM is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 324,238,711 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

