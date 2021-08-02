Manulife Financial (MFC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Manulife Financial to post earnings of C$0.78 per share for the quarter.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$15.00 million for the quarter.

TSE MFC opened at C$24.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.91, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 6.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.03. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of C$17.58 and a 1-year high of C$27.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.95%.

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.90, for a total value of C$333,997.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$235,165.64. Also, Director Simonetta Vendittelli sold 2,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.18, for a total transaction of C$57,869.57. Insiders sold 36,272 shares of company stock worth $942,149 in the last 90 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MFC shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$27.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial to C$31.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.92.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

