Marathon Oil (MRO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. On average, analysts expect Marathon Oil to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $11.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.25. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $14.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -13.79%.

MRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

