MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Stock analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the newsletter publisher’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities assumed coverage on MarketWise in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of MKTW stock opened at $14.07 on Monday. MarketWise has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTW. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the first quarter worth approximately $530,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the first quarter worth approximately $4,512,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the first quarter worth approximately $12,139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise Company Profile

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

