MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Gap Up to $14.07

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.07, but opened at $14.90. MarketWise shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 487 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MKTW. Robert W. Baird began coverage on MarketWise in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Get MarketWise alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.12.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MarketWise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarketWise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketWise Company Profile (NASDAQ:MKTW)

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.