Marotta Asset Management Buys 101 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $7,783,977.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,061,589 shares of company stock valued at $277,814,159 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.94.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.68. 338,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,325,161. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $346.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.37.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

