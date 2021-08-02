Marotta Asset Management Buys 1,136 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $5,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $123.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,253. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.36. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $90.69 and a one year high of $123.11.

