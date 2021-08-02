Marotta Asset Management Grows Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Marotta Asset Management grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,677,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Connolly Sarah T. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 63,759 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,908,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,945 shares of company stock valued at $18,841,342. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.96.

NYSE:V traded down $2.95 on Monday, hitting $243.44. 202,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,315,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.52, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

