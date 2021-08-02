Marotta Asset Management Purchases 1,914 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Marotta Asset Management increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 212.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,047,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,103,000 after purchasing an additional 39,450,439 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 15.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,113,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124,723 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 3.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,388,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,286,000 after purchasing an additional 537,914 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 14.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,809,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 35.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,416,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.39. 365,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,790,196. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.17. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $60.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $150.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.53.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 12.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.54%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

