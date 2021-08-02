Marotta Asset Management Raises Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 8,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 20,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 23,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,277 shares of company stock worth $1,862,845. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.21.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $210.09. 43,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,834. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.30. The firm has a market cap of $89.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $210.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

