Marotta Asset Management Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Marotta Asset Management trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000.

NYSEARCA:EWL traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $50.44. The stock had a trading volume of 36,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,923. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12-month low of $38.63 and a 12-month high of $50.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.23.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

