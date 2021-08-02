Marotta Asset Management Trims Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Marotta Asset Management cut its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,998 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.8% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQI. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 17,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $1,204,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,460. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $60.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.11.

