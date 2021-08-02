Marquette Asset Management LLC Buys 10,740 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $7,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 322.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,479,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,960 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,819,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,685 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $109,986,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,389,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,622,000 after buying an additional 87,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,892,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,846,000 after buying an additional 82,092 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $43.26. The stock had a trading volume of 50,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,767. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $47.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.86.

