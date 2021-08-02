Marquette Asset Management LLC Invests $455,000 in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 37.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,079,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,089,000 after buying an additional 295,341 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 74.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 282,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,637,000 after buying an additional 120,934 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 381.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,293,000 after buying an additional 184,322 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 50.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,428,000 after buying an additional 71,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,334,000.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARKW stock traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $150.21. The stock had a trading volume of 86,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,532. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.21. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1-year low of $95.96 and a 1-year high of $191.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.