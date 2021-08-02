Marshall Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.6% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWKS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

Shares of SWKS opened at $184.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.51. The company has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.72 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.