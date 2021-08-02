Marshall Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHF. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $193,244,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 68,439,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,606 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,051,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,648 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,661,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,353,000 after buying an additional 2,385,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,806,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,793,000 after buying an additional 2,080,541 shares during the last quarter.

SCHF stock opened at $39.58 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.85.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

