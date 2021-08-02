Marshall Financial Group LLC Buys New Shares in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 35,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Snap-on by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 392,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,591,000 after purchasing an additional 28,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at $1,057,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.67.

NYSE SNA opened at $217.98 on Monday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $138.94 and a 1 year high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $230.86.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.04, for a total transaction of $2,490,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $871,720.08. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,659,326. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

