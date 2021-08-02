Marshall Financial Group LLC Grows Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $319,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QEFA opened at $76.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.32. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $59.32 and a one year high of $77.69.

